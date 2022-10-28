FRIDAY 10/28/2022, 1:54 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,667,610 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,656 total COVID-19 deaths.

﻿ Today’s Total 10/21/2022’s Total Total positive cases 1,667,610 1,661,401 (+6,209) Received one dose of vaccine 3,824,811 (65.6%) 3,822,975 (65.5%) Fully vaccinated 3,603,609 (61.8%) 3,603,0701 (61.8%) COVID-19 deaths 13,656 13,606 (+50) Ever hospitalized 66,843 66,600 (+243) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, that the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 486 patients. Of those, 67 are in an ICU. Of the hospitalized suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, 3.2% were on ventilators.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 10,039,827 vaccine doses and 2,685,160 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of October 26.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, alongside the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is reporting six counties in Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels. None of them are located in northeast Wisconsin.

19 counties are experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels. Of the 19, Fond du Lac County is the only place in northeast Wisconsin.

Every other county in Wisconsin is experiencing low COVID-19 community levels.

For more information on collecting the data, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels data page.