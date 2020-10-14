LIVE NOW: Northeast Wisconsin healthcare systems to hold ‘Faces of COVID-19’ briefing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County health officials will hold a ‘Faces of COVID-19 media briefing’ on Wednesday.
The briefing will be hosted by Northeast Wisconsin’s healthcare systems – Advocate Aurora Health/Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Bellin Health Systems, and Prevea Health/HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals – in collaboration with Brown County Public Health.
Organizers says this is the first in a series of weekly media briefing designed to provide the community with the stories of those directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
WFRV Local 5 will stream the full briefing above at 11 a.m.
