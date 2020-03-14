Northeast Wisconsin hospitals issue visitor restrictions due to coronavirus

(WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin hospitals have put visitor restrictions into place in response to the increase of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.

Aurora BayCare Medical Center has issued the following rules:

Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed in any inpatient areas, except for the Emergency Department, until further notice. Some exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Only 2 visitors will be allowed in any patient room at a time.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as: fever, cough, sore throat, running or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue, please refrain from visiting patients.

HSHS Hospitals and Bellin Health have also issued visitor restrictions to many of their hospitals and clinics starting Monday, March 16.

At this time, they are restricting all visitors to the hospitals. In most cases, patients will be allowed one visitor, the person who is more important to the care manage of the patient, during their appointment or hospital stay.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay

HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls

Libertas Treatment Center

Bellin Hospital in Green Bay

Bellin Health Oconto Hospital

Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay

Visitors with acute illnesses and therapy dogs are not allowed.

