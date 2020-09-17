HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Bay Port High School teacher has passed away after a brief hospitalization related to COVID-19.

According to a letter sent to families and staff in the Howard-Suamico School District, teacher Heidi Hussli passed away Thursday.

The letter included a message from Hussli’s family, saying:

“Our family is grateful for the support of Heidi’s friends and colleagues at school. We are devastated by her loss and we respectfully request privacy as we grieve and reflect. We are deeply grateful to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their professionalism and care. Heidi is at peace now.”

Howard-Suamico School District Superintendent, Damian LaCroix, says in the letter: “This news is heart-wrenching to all of us who have known Heidi. Her positivity and passion for her students and her craft left a lasting mark on our school community.”

Bay Port High School will pause its learning plan on Monday and Tuesday of next week to support the well-being of staff and students. Students and teachers will not participate in online or in-person learning activities on these days, but the school will be open for those who desire support.

Counseling will also be available over the phone or online by appointment, according to school officials.

Over 1,200 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 related complications.

