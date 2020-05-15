Northeastern Wisconsin businesses participate in Jake’s Diapers virtual scavenger hunt to help families in need

1  of  2
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeastern Wisconsin residents have the chance to participate in an interactive scavenger hunt hosted by Jake’s Diapers to help families in need.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

On Friday, Jake’s Diapers announced that they will be hosting a virtual event called “Hope & Hygiene Scavenger Hunt” to raise money to purchase diapers and other hygiene supplies that will be donated to those in need.

Executive Director of Jake’s Diapers, Stephanie Bowers said, “Usually between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day we host the Great Cover Up Diaper Drive to collect financial and hygiene product donations…This year is a little different, so we came up with a fun way to partner with local businesses, engage the community and raise funds at the same time.”

The organizations said the virtual scavenger hunt will start on May 18 and last through May 22 and participants will also have a chance to win $50 in gift cards.

Jake’s Diapers noted that the scavenger hunt will entail northeastern Wisconsin businesses providing scavenger hunt clues to participants through their social media pages.

The businesses participating in the event include Fox River Tours, River Tyme Bistro, Go Valley Kids, Starstruck Artistry LLC, Butch’s Pizza, Acoca Coffee, and McFleshman’s Brewing Company.

Bowers said, “We want to give a big shout out to the businesses that are helping us with this effort…We hope that it will expose people to the great small businesses we have in our area.”

To participate and view additional details on the scavenger hunt, visit Hope and Hygiene Drive Facebook event. You can also check out the participating businesses ‘ Facebook pages.

