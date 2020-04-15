Northern Regional Center for Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs offer free assistance to parents and caregivers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Northern Regional Center for Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs are reminding parents and caregivers they can still receive free help and assistance during these unprecedented times.

The organization notes that it is one of five regional centers in the state that supports local families with disabilities attain information on basic resources such as health insurance, Medicaid, and state programs available.

The center says it is also offering online resources for long-term behavioral and educations support programs for children.

Northern Regional Center for Children and Youth with Special Needs, Program Manager Allison Lourash says, “It’s hard for kids who are in school all day and are used to having a set schedule not have that right now.”

The Regional center says to help parents and caregivers have access to these resources while abiding by the Safer at Home order, the center is hosting informational live Zoom sessions for parents and caregivers to ask any questions they may have and find the help they need.

The Zoom sessions will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. The Regional Center says parents who can’t make the Zoom sessions can be assisted with prerecorded informational Youtube videos on their channel.

Northern Regional Center for Children and Youth with Special Needs says parents can also call the center at, 715-261-1906 or email specialneedsinfo@co.marathon.wi.us to also receive assistance.

Lourash states, “We’re really looking forwards to support families where they are at now and in the future to support them once we are available to connect locally and in person.”

For more information on how to access the centers free local resources through Zoom visit its website at, http://northernregionalcenter.org.

