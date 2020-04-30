1  of  2
Closings
Northwoods group sewing homemade masks looking for volunteers, donations to supply community

Coronavirus

Charlie Brockman, Townsend, Community Health Mask Makers

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – A group of volunteers in the Northwoods is asking for assistance in providing its rural community with homemade masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cindy Resler tells WFRV Local 5 that the group, Community Health Mask Makers, has about 100 volunteers working to provide the community with homemade masks. Over 3,000 masks have been distributed.

  • Charlie Brockman, Townsend, Community Health Mask Makers

The group is now in need of donations for a new group – Northwoods Community Health Fund – in order to help those in need.

Donations can be sent to:
Laona State Bank
ATTN: Community Health Fund
PO Box 308
Lakewood WI 54138

For more information on how you can help, visit Community Health Mask Makers or Northwoods Community Health Fund on Facebook.

