Northwoods group sewing homemade masks looking for volunteers, donations to supply community

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – A group of volunteers in the Northwoods is asking for assistance in providing its rural community with homemade masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cindy Resler tells WFRV Local 5 that the group, Community Health Mask Makers, has about 100 volunteers working to provide the community with homemade masks. Over 3,000 masks have been distributed.

Charlie Brockman, Townsend, Community Health Mask Makers















The group is now in need of donations for a new group – Northwoods Community Health Fund – in order to help those in need.

Donations can be sent to:

Laona State Bank

ATTN: Community Health Fund

PO Box 308

Lakewood WI 54138

For more information on how you can help, visit Community Health Mask Makers or Northwoods Community Health Fund on Facebook.

