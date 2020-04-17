Northwoods League postpones opening day, start of season

The Northwoods League has postponed their opening day after Governor Tony Evers extended the “Safer at Home” order until May 26th.

The league was set to begin their season with games across the league on that date, and due to coronavirus restrictions they are still weighing options, according to a release by the NWL on Friday.

“Simultaneously, the League has been considering multiple scenarios that could be adapted to the dynamic environment in which we find ourselves so that where and when baseball can safely be played, it will be played,” according to the league’s press release.

“The League will continue to consider multiple scenarios as each state determines its policies, always predicated on the assumption that adequate safeguards can be put in place in ballparks in states where there are no restrictions on large gatherings in order to assure fan, player and personnel safety.”

Two teams in Northeast Wisconsin, the Green Bay Booyah and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, play in the Northwoods League.