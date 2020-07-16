Notre Dame Academy releases plan to resume classes in the fall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Notre Dame Academy announced on Thursday its plan to resume classes on September 8 using a hybrid schedule.

According to Notre Dame Academy, it is planning to start the 2020-21 school year using a hybrid

schedule to allow students a safe return to campus for classes.

The hybrid schedule is said to consist of an alternating daily pattern where half of the student body will attend classes at school on one day while the other half partakes in classes virtually.

School officials shared this plan will help limit the capacity of how many students are in the building at one time and help ensure physical distancing measures take place in all classrooms.

Notre Dame officials added students will be required to wear masks while at school.

“Our goal is to safely return all students and staff through gradual reentry, which grows and

responds to circumstances, learning and advisories,” Notre Dame president Tom Kiely said.

Notre Dame Academy said they have made significant investments toward additional maintenance personnel and disinfectant supplies.

Notre Dame stated that if schools are mandated to close, it will have a plan prepared to provide a first-rate, virtual learning plan for all students.

“The school year is many months and seasons, and starting slowly and building capacity we position

ourselves for safe success,” Kiely said.

