Notre Dame Academy to move to all-virtual learning due to COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Notre Dame Academy will transition to all-virtual learning this week.

According to a Monday release, the move is in response to “health and safety circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in the Green Bay area.” Virtual learning will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

“A careful review of our internal data within the current external environment has led us to move to a virtual environment in order to secure the health and safety of students, faculty and staff,” NDA

President Tom Kiely says. “The NDA community will be in close communication throughout the virtual interval to monitor all academic, religious and extracurricular programs as they transition to

this new scenario.”

Notre Dame Academy has been using a hybrid schedule since classes began.

The school says classes will return to in-person instruction “when internal school conditions and external health conditions in Brown County allow.”

Notre Dame Academy joins a long list of area school districts transitioning to virtual learning.

The Denmark School District announced its transition to virtual learning in response to new and increasing cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon. According to a letter shared with families, there are 20 staff members out due to close contact quarantines or positive cases. Student absences have risen above 200.

The Gillett School District has also announced it will transition to virtual learning, as will the School District of West De Pere.

Last week, many Northeast Wisconsin school districts announced they would transition to remote learning.

On Friday, the Ashwaubenon School District announced it will transition to remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 1, in response to COVID-19.

According to a letter shared with families, the decision was based on many factors, “including the significant community spread of COVID-19, local hospitals being burdened by critical numbers of hospitalizations, and the overall safety of our students, staff and community members.”

Across Northeast Wisconsin, Crivitz School District has also announced a transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages created by mandatory quarantining for staff.

The Howard-Suamico School District says they will transition on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will remain in place “until community health conditions improve.”

The Unified School District of De Pere also announced the transition “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.

