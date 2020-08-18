Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike

SOUTH BEND, IN – AUGUST 30: The mural at the Hesburgh Library, commonly known as “Touchdown Jesus” is seen on the campus of Notre Dame University before a game between the Norte Dame Fighting Irish and the Rice Owls at Notre Dame Stadium on August 30, 2014 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WGN) – The University of Notre Dame is canceling in-person classes for nearly 12,000 undergraduate students for two weeks after a spike of coronavirus cases on campus, school officials said Tuesday.

In a statement, University President Rev. John Jenkins said the school has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases since the fall semester began on August 10.

Jenkins said he decided against sending students home after consulting with health care experts, instead imposing restrictions on student activity, including limiting access to dormitories to residents and barring students from major gathering places on campus.

“It is very serious and we must take serious actions,” Jenkins said in an address to students and staff.

University of Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins announced today that in-person classes are suspended, effective Wednesday, replaced by remote instruction only for the next two weeks because positive rates for the coronavirus continue to climb: https://t.co/gKsvmjCqD6 — Notre Dame (@NotreDame) August 18, 2020

Jenkins said there has been a steady increase in coronavirus test positivity on the Notre Dame campus since August 3, with 147 cases confirmed among 927 tested, which is about a 16 percent positivity rate over a two-week period.

Only one of the 147 cases was a staff member, according to Jenkins, with cases found mostly among seniors who live off-campus and traced to off-campus gatherings where neither masks nor physical distancing were observed.

The university said off-campus students should not return to campus and those living on campus should refrain from leaving and limit gatherings to 10 people or less.

Tuesday’s action by Notre Dame follows the decision by officials of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to switch to remote learning starting Wednesday.

Latest Stories