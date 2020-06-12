GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

NWTC classes preparing to welcome students back in fall

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is ready to host in person and online classes in the fall, with some changes.

Classes like welding that are hands-on and lab-based have been redesigned for social distancing.

Related: UW-Oshkosh preparing to welcome students back

Students will need to take a health survey before coming to class. Instructors will then look over the survey.

Welding instructor John Schaefer tells WFRV Local 5 that NWTC is making it easier for students to continue their education despite the changes.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

“It’s a unique situation. We’re definitely here though and we’re going to be here, so we’re doing it as safe as we possibly can and making it easier for the students.”

NWTC is also offering a no-risk enrollment option, giving students the chance to check out classes before enrolling.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"

Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach"

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"