NWTC classes preparing to welcome students back in fall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is ready to host in person and online classes in the fall, with some changes.

Classes like welding that are hands-on and lab-based have been redesigned for social distancing.

Students will need to take a health survey before coming to class. Instructors will then look over the survey.

Welding instructor John Schaefer tells WFRV Local 5 that NWTC is making it easier for students to continue their education despite the changes.

“It’s a unique situation. We’re definitely here though and we’re going to be here, so we’re doing it as safe as we possibly can and making it easier for the students.”

NWTC is also offering a no-risk enrollment option, giving students the chance to check out classes before enrolling.

