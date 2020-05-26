NWTC in Green Bay resumes in-person courses in the fall with new ‘No Risk Enrollment’ program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) students better start planning their back to school outfits.

The hands-on learning institute announced on May 26 that it plans to open its campus in the fall and resume all in-person courses.

NWTC President Dr. Jeff Rafn said, “Students come to NWTC because they want that hands-on real-world experience…Everyone at the College is doing everything they can to ensure our students will continue to receive a high-quality hands-on education during this pandemic.”

Rafn told community members that the college plans to hold in-person courses for the fall semester while maintaining physical distancing and other health and safety requirements.

College officials said hands-on and lab-based programs will meet on campus for the hands-on portion of the course and most general education classes will be held as a mix of in-person and remote learning that may include web conferencing or independent study.

Rafn shared that students should expect to spend at least one day a week on campus for general education courses.

Rafn added that students beginning summer courses on June 5, will have most of their classes delivered remotely due to the lack of hands-on or lab required classes that are offered throughout the summer months.

“NWTC is charting a path to continue preparing the skilled workforce of Northeast Wisconsin, one that recognizes the needs of our community and our students, faculty and staff,” Rafn said.

The college emphasized that it has implemented recommended cleaning standards throughout all campuses and locations.

Some of the cleaning standards added to NWTC are said to include plexiglass to its bookstore and all student-facing departments, ensuring access around campus is limited, and closing the school’s commons, gym, and Campus Buzz until further notice.

According the the president, public access to campus facilities such as the library may be limited.

Rafn expressed these plans are all subject to change depending on health guidelines and recommendations.

During the session, the NWTC President also shared exciting news about a new program for students this summer and fall called “No-Risk Enrollment” where students can experience college classes at NWTC with no economic risk.

Rafn said that within the first week if the student decides the course or program delivery model is not right for them, they can drop the course and will not owe anything.

The institute added that with the No-Risk Enrollment program all current and incoming students can enroll and attend the class the week of August 17 through the 21 without paying tuition and fees.

In addition, the College stated that it is also waiving the $30 application fee for anyone who applies before August 1.

“We want to students to know we are here and empower them to continue towards their career goals,” NWTC President Dr. Jeff Rafn said.

Members of the NWTC community and the public are being invited to participate in three remaining live community forums by visiting nwtc.edu/emergency.

Virtual Community Forum dates:

May 26 at 6 p.m.

May 28 at 10:30 a.m.

May 29 at 10 a.m.

For those who are unable to watch the community forums live, NWTC officials said links will be made available NWTC.edu afterward for streaming.

