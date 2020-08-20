NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Oconto City Hall closing after employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – After several employees tested positive for coronavirus, the Oconto City Hall will be closed starting Friday, August 21.

According to the City of Oconto’s Facebook page, the closure will remain in effect until further notice. The drop box in the entryway will remain accessible, as will online payments.

The City of Oconto says staff who are not ill will continue to work and be available via email and telephone.

The Green Bay Correctional Institution has seen 57 people test positive recently.

Three staff members are among the 57 positive cases. Corrections officials completed a mass testing of inmates and staff at each of its 37 prison facilities at the end of July and just nine people tested positive. 

