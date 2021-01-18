NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Oconto Co. beginning phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(WFRV) Oconto County Health and Human Services have announced they will begin phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Those in phase 1A include frontline healthcare workers and first responders. Appointments will begin Tuesday, January 26 in Oconto.

Those in phase 1A are required to make an appointment by calling 920-834-6846. At this time, appointments will only be made for those in the current phase.

The COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses and a second appointment to receive that will be made before you leave the clinic.

The Health Department asks that you do not call if you are not in phase 1A.

