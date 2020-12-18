Oconto Co. continues free COVID-19 testing site

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Oconto County will be continuing free COVID-19 testing into early 2021.

The Wisconsin National Guard says they will be providing free drive-through COVID-19 nasal swab testing at the Doty Town Hall near County Road T.

They are scheduled to do testing from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the following dates:

Dec. 22, 2020

Jan. 5, 2021

Jan. 19, 2021

Feb. 2, 2021

Feb. 16, 2021

March 2, 2021

According to the county, anyone who is five years of age and older with at least one symptom of COVID-19, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, can get tested at the site.

In addition, officials say testing is provided on a first-come-first-served basis and people should come prepared for potential wait times.

There will also be no public restrooms and the county asks all participants to stay in their car at all times.

To save time, people are encouraged to register the day of their test at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. If you do not register, the testing site will still administer the test but it will take longer.

While waiting for your test results, authorities say you should stay home from work, school, and other activities.

To keep businesses and schools open, all Oconto County residents are advised to follow these actions:

Indoors – do not gather with people that you do not live with. This means to stay at home as much as possible and avoid parties, reunions, weddings, and other gatherings.

Outdoors – limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people while maintaining six feet of space from each other and wearing masks.

Wear a face mask while in public.

Keep six feet of space from others while in public.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, get tested, and stay home while waiting for test results.

Follow isolation and quarantine guidelines.

“Many agencies worked together to create successful testing events at this location, including the Town of Doty officials, Lakewood Chamber of Commerce, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Department, and the Oconto County Highway Department. Thanks to their efforts, along with Oconto County Public Health, Oconto County Emergency Management, and the Wisconsin National Guard, just over 400 COVID-19 tests were done at the previous 4 testing events,” says Debra Konitzer, Oconto County Health Officer.

For more information, visit www.ocontocountycovid.info.