Oconto Co. declares Travel Advisory for residents

1  of  67
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Oconto Co. declares Travel Advisory for residents

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Health Officer has issued a Travel Advisory for its residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The Oconto County Health Officer recommends that residents with second or seasonal homes within the county refrain from traveling to those properties.

The County Health Officer says, “People who have seasonal homes are recommended to stay at your winter homes at this time. If you recently arrived in Oconto County from outside of the County, you are encouraged to self-quarantine for fourteen (14) days in order to help stop potential community-to-community spread.”

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Oconto County has a high percentage of older adults and vulnerable residents that are considered to be in the high-risk group for coronavirus, “These high-risk groups are one of the county’s priority groups that need protection to keep Oconto County healthy and safe.”

The health department says, “People are to continue compliance with other applicable restrictions, such as the Wisconsin Governor’s Safer at Home Order, and the Illinois Governor’s Stay at Home Order issued to Illinois residents.”

They continue, “The Illinois Stay at Home Order effectively restricts Illinois residents from coming to their second or seasonal home in Oconto County.”

The Oconto County Department of Health and Human Services reports that the Oconto County Board of Supervisors has adopted the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Officials say additional health and travel restrictions may be put into place in the future.

For more information, including this travel advisory visit www.co.oconto.wi.us.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"