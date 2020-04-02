Oconto Co. declares Travel Advisory for residents

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Health Officer has issued a Travel Advisory for its residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oconto County Health Officer recommends that residents with second or seasonal homes within the county refrain from traveling to those properties.

The County Health Officer says, “People who have seasonal homes are recommended to stay at your winter homes at this time. If you recently arrived in Oconto County from outside of the County, you are encouraged to self-quarantine for fourteen (14) days in order to help stop potential community-to-community spread.”

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Oconto County has a high percentage of older adults and vulnerable residents that are considered to be in the high-risk group for coronavirus, “These high-risk groups are one of the county’s priority groups that need protection to keep Oconto County healthy and safe.”

The health department says, “People are to continue compliance with other applicable restrictions, such as the Wisconsin Governor’s Safer at Home Order, and the Illinois Governor’s Stay at Home Order issued to Illinois residents.”

They continue, “The Illinois Stay at Home Order effectively restricts Illinois residents from coming to their second or seasonal home in Oconto County.”

The Oconto County Department of Health and Human Services reports that the Oconto County Board of Supervisors has adopted the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Officials say additional health and travel restrictions may be put into place in the future.

For more information, including this travel advisory visit www.co.oconto.wi.us.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak