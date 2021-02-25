NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Oconto Co. Health won’t begin vaccinating newly eligible groups due to limited supply

Coronavirus

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Public Health Department has made an announcement on their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

According to the department, they’ve received only 1/3 of their requested doses from the State.

While DHS announced more groups eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Oconto County Health says that due to their limited supply, they will not be vaccinating the new groups until the week of March 15 or at least 50% of Oconto County residents age 65 and older have received one dose of the vaccine.

The Department asks that if you are a newly eligible person to not call them requesting an appointment.

However people who have been eligible before March 1 are encouraged to make an appointment.

