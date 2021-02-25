Oconto Co. Health won’t begin vaccinating newly eligible groups due to limited supply

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Public Health Department has made an announcement on their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
According to the department, they’ve received only 1/3 of their requested doses from the State.
While DHS announced more groups eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Oconto County Health says that due to their limited supply, they will not be vaccinating the new groups until the week of March 15 or at least 50% of Oconto County residents age 65 and older have received one dose of the vaccine.
The Department asks that if you are a newly eligible person to not call them requesting an appointment.
However people who have been eligible before March 1 are encouraged to make an appointment.