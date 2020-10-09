Oconto Co. healthcare, public health officials calling for ‘united action’ to control spread of COVID-19

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto County healthcare providers and public health officials are calling for united action from residents to help control the spread of COVID-19.

According to a Friday release, officials say there is a significant, uncontrolled spread of the virus in Oconto County, which is having an impact on the local healthcare system, schools, and public health response.

“The uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 has led to an increase in hospitalizations and is straining our health care system,” officials say. “Oconto County hospitals have activated their emergency plans. Currently, 17% of hospital beds are available in a seven county region which includes Oconto County. This limited capacity is very concerning as we head into flu season. 4,425 Wisconsin residents were hospitalized due to influenza during the 2019-2020 season.”

“It is extremely important that our communities remain vigilant in their actions and how they contribute to the spread of COVID-19,” says Chris Brabant, president and CEO, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital. “If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed, please get tested at one of the testing sites in our county and not the emergency room. This is one of the ways to help control the spread.”

Following a rapid surge of cases, Oconto County Public Health is operating at crisis capacity. They are no longer able to reach out to all positive cases in a timely manner or call the contacts of the positive cases.

Health officials say that their delay in making these contacts hampers efforts to contain the virus.

Oconto County healthcare providers, public health are urging our residents to unite and act now to stop the spread of COVID-19. Masking is one strategy to stop the spread.

“We know masking works, and it’s a simple way to protect yourself and those around you,” says Bellin Health Oconto Hospital CEO Jim Dietsche. “It’s an important way to show caring for others, and to help ensure businesses can stay open and our communities can continue to thrive.”

“We cannot ignore the science,” states Debra Konitzer, Oconto County Health Officer. “We can prevent deaths. We can keep our family and friends out of hospitals. We can all do our part to protect each other.”

Health officials are urging residents to follow the below guidelines to help curb the spread of COVID-19:

Indoors, do not gather with people that you do not live with. This means stay home as much as possible, and avoid parties, reunions, weddings and other gatherings.

Outdoors, limit gatherings to 10 or less people while maintaining 6 feet of space from each other and wearing masks.

Wear a face mask while in public.

Keep 6 feet of space from others while in public.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, get tested and stay home while waiting for test results.

Follow isolation and quarantine guidelines.

Health officers in Brown and Door counties, as well as throughout the Fox Valley, have issued Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alerts, urging residents to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Northeast Wisconsin.

As of Thursday, Oct. 8, Oconto County has 1,373 cumulative cases of COVID-19.

