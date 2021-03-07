Oconto Co. makes COVID-19 appointments available starting Monday

(WFRV) – A Northwoods community is moving forward with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Oconto County has announced that people who were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine before March 1 can make an appointment starting Monday the 8 at 9 a.m.

An appointment is needed in order to receive a vaccine.

If you are a frontline healthcare worker, police, fire corrections officer, or an adult age 65 and older you are asked to call 920-834-6846 to make an appointment.

Appointments will not be accepted by voicemail and no wait list will be made. Appointments can only be made for the groups eligible before March 1.

More information will be released on the newly eligible groups later this week.