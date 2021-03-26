Oconto Co. Public Health provides one dose COVID-19 vaccine, appointments available now

Coronavirus

A healthcare worker holds vials containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto County Public Health (OCPH) has the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and is currently taking appointments.

According to a release, the vaccine will be available through appointment only for all eligible groups. Those who meet the eligibility can call (920) 834 – 6846 to make a vaccination appointment at an upcoming OCPH clinic.

To see if you are eligible, click here.

Oconto County Public Health is also providing the Pfizer vaccine, which is a two-dose vaccine for those ages 16 and up. OCPH will vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds with parent consent.

The health department says appointment scheduling is open between 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, and Monday, March 29. Appointments will not be accepted by voicemail and if you are unable to reach a scheduling staff member, they ask you to please hang up and try again.

OCPH says they will not create a wait list for vaccines appointments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

