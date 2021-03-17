Oconto County accepting vaccine appointments for newly eligible groups

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto County Public Health (OCPH) is now accepting vaccination appointments for those that are currently eligible and those who become eligible on March 22.

OCPH says the Pfizer vaccine will be provided and will vaccinate those that are 16 and 17 years old with a parent’s consent.

To schedule an appointment OCPH says to call 920-834-6846 and no appointments will be accepted via voicemail.

No waitlist will be made, according to the OCPH.

For more information visit OCPH’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North keeps rolling with win over Neenah

Gamblers knocks off Dubuque in a weekday thriller, 6-4

Notre Dame prepares for second shot at season

St. Norbert's baseball off to hot start

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays from Winter Sports Season