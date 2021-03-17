Oconto County accepting vaccine appointments for newly eligible groups

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto County Public Health (OCPH) is now accepting vaccination appointments for those that are currently eligible and those who become eligible on March 22.

OCPH says the Pfizer vaccine will be provided and will vaccinate those that are 16 and 17 years old with a parent’s consent.

To schedule an appointment OCPH says to call 920-834-6846 and no appointments will be accepted via voicemail.

No waitlist will be made, according to the OCPH.

For more information visit OCPH’s website.