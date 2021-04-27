NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Oconto County announces final COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Coronavirus

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Public Health (OCPH) has announced plans for their final COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

According to the OCPH, the vaccine clinics will be held on the following dates:

  • April 29
    • First dose Pfizer vaccine
  • May 6
    • First dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine
  • May 13
    • Second dose Pfizer vaccine
  • May 20
    • Second dose Pfizer vaccine

There will be no walk-ins accepted and to make an appointment for April 29 or May 6 clinics call 920-834-6846.

The OCPH says the demand for vaccination clinics has decreased due to the fast start and the many vaccinators in Oconto County.

As of April 26, OCPH has administered 2,252 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. As of April 26, just over 1/3 (36%) of Oconto County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Just over three out of every four Oconto County residents age 65 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (76%), all according to the OCPH.

“Oconto County has a robust COVID-19 vaccination system in place and we have great confidence in our vaccination partners,” says Debra Konitzer, Oconto County Health Officer.

Oconto County Public Health will vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds with parent consent. More information can be found on the OCPH’s website.

