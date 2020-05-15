Oconto County bar owner keeps the doors closed to prepare for a safe reopening

TOWNSEND, Wis. (WFRV) – Businesses in Oconto County have had the green light to open as normal since Wednesday, but at My Bar, the lights are still off.

“There’s been this, kind of a cabin fever mentality that everybody wants to get out and about, which is totally understandable,” Dawn Herlache, Owner of Birch Hills Resort & My Bar said.

Herlache says she gets why people want to get out, but she’s not ready for a reopening.

“We didn’t really have a chance to prepare,” she said of the Wednesday evening Supreme Court decision that struck down the Safer at Home Order extension.

She told Local 5 that her decision to remain closed for the time being also took into consideration Northern Oconto County’s elderly population and the nearest hospital being 45 minutes away.

“I need to figure out how to keep myself and my customers safe,” Herlache said.

For Herlache, keeping people safe isn’t just a priority – it’s her other job.

“Part of it comes from the standpoint that I’m also the Chief of the fire department up here, so safety is always one of my personal priorities,” she explained.

Her perspective is one people in the community seem to respect.

Herlache announced her decision via a Facebook post Thursday.

“The response I got was really positive, a lot of people saying ‘Thank you, we’re eager to see you but we want to do it when it’s safe,” she said.

Herlache said that those connections are important to her too, and part of the reason why she won’t be opening the doors just yet.

“That’s part of the bar business is having that personal connection with people,” she said. “It’s really hard when in the back of your mind, you’re like, are they possibly infected or am i now possibly infected?”

She’s taking the time to rearrange furniture and figure out new policies to get back to business safely.

“My biggest thing is just asking people, be patient with each other,” Herlache said. “Just take the time to work this out so we can all be safe and have fun.”

An official date for My Bar’s reopening has not been sent, but Herlache said she expects to reopen sometime mid-next week.

