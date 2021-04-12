Oconto County has appointments available for J&J vaccine

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto County Public Health (OCPH) has the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine available by appointment only.

According to the OCPH, appointment scheduling is open between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 920-834-6846, OCPH says no appointments will be accepted by voicemail. If unable to reach a staff member OCPH recommends hanging up and trying again.

Anyone who is 16 and older that lives, works or studies in Wisconsin is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin. However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only given to those 18 and older.

There will also be no wait list made, according to the OCPH.

More information can be found on the OCPH’s website.