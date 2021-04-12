NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Oconto County has appointments available for J&J vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto County Public Health (OCPH) has the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine available by appointment only.

According to the OCPH, appointment scheduling is open between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 920-834-6846, OCPH says no appointments will be accepted by voicemail. If unable to reach a staff member OCPH recommends hanging up and trying again.

Anyone who is 16 and older that lives, works or studies in Wisconsin is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin. However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only given to those 18 and older.

There will also be no wait list made, according to the OCPH.

More information can be found on the OCPH’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal

High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Appleton's AJ Powell gets Masters experience at Drive, Chip, & Putt

High School Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North girls, boys advance

HS Football: De Pere ends Bay Port's 38-game conference win streak, full Friday highlights

One-on-one with Green Bay United state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman