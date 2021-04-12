Oconto County has appointments available for J&J vaccine

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto County Public Health (OCPH) has the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine available by appointment only.
According to the OCPH, appointment scheduling is open between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 920-834-6846, OCPH says no appointments will be accepted by voicemail. If unable to reach a staff member OCPH recommends hanging up and trying again.
Anyone who is 16 and older that lives, works or studies in Wisconsin is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin. However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only given to those 18 and older.
There will also be no wait list made, according to the OCPH.
More information can be found on the OCPH’s website.