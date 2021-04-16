Oconto County Health accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments for upcoming clinic

OCONTO CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto County Public Health is currently accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments for an upcoming clinic.

They will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and an appointment is needed. You can make an appointment by calling 920-834-6846, no walk-ins will be accepted. The health department will vaccinate 16 to 17-year-olds with parent consent.

Due to a CDC and Johnson & Johnson review, Oconto County Health has paused giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There is no word on when the pause will be lifted.