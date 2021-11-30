Oconto County hosting free booster shot clinic in early Dec.

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to get a free COVID-19 booster shot can make an appointment with Oconto County Public Health for early Dec.

According to Oconto County Public Health (OCPH), they are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot clinic. The clinic will offer the Pfizer booster dose.

The clinic will be held in early Dec. by appointment only. Officials are saying to call 920-834-6846 to make an appointment.

Appointments will not be accepted by voicemail.

The Pfizer vaccine booster re reportedly free of charge, and people can get a booster dose at least six months after their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer. Otherwise, it is two months after the dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

More information can be found on the OCPH’s website.