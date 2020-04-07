Oconto County issues order closing county campgrounds and boat landings

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday that all the Oconto County campgrounds and boat landings will close as well as a suspension on ATV use on county roads will all take place on April 8 at 5 a.m.

Oconto County Health Officer, Debra Konitzer, says the closings will remain until further notice.

Konitzer notes and one of the reasons the order was issued was that “These outdoor activities draw many people in from outside of our county, increasing our population and putting a burden on our healthcare system. Limiting travel is one of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Oconto County is asking its residents to stay close to home if they are outdoors and to practice social distancing if they are out in the community.

Konitzer says, “We understand this can be a challenging situation to adjust to.”

She continues, “This public health emergency is requiring sacrifices from each of us, but we all must do what we can to help save lives and stop the spread of this virus.”

For a listing of the boat landings, campground and county roads included in this order visit www.co.oconto.wi.us.

