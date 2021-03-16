NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Oconto County Public Health accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments

A patient receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next to a guidelines sign at a CVS Pharmacy branch in Los Angeles. More than 27 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from U.S. health officials for what they should and shouldn’t do. The Biden administration said Friday it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone who is currently eligible in Wisconsin for a COVID-19 vaccination can schedule one with Oconto County Public Health.

According to officials, the clinics are held in Oconto later this week and are appointment only, there will be no walk-ins accepted.

To make an appointment Oconto County Public Health says to call 920-834-6846.

Oconto County Public Health also released information for scheduling an appointment including:

  • Appointments will not be accepted by voicemail. If callers are not able to reach a staff member, Oconto County Public Health says to hang up and call again.
  • There will be no waitlist.
  • Those that become eligible for the vaccine on March 22, are not recommended to call at this time.

