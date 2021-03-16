Oconto County Public Health accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone who is currently eligible in Wisconsin for a COVID-19 vaccination can schedule one with Oconto County Public Health.
According to officials, the clinics are held in Oconto later this week and are appointment only, there will be no walk-ins accepted.
To make an appointment Oconto County Public Health says to call 920-834-6846.
Oconto County Public Health also released information for scheduling an appointment including:
- Appointments will not be accepted by voicemail. If callers are not able to reach a staff member, Oconto County Public Health says to hang up and call again.
- There will be no waitlist.
- Those that become eligible for the vaccine on March 22, are not recommended to call at this time.