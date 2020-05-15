1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Oconto County releases guidelines to reopen

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Public Health Department has released guidelines to assist businesses, individuals, and event organizers in order to protect the health and safety of the community.

“We appreciate the great sacrifice from Oconto County businesses and residents as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Debra Konitzer, Oconto County Health Officer. “We have full confidence in our businesses and residents that they will implement these guidelines in order to keep their customers and staff safe.”

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Oconto County says it is not issuing an order to extend Safer at Home or any other mandated restrictions. However, officials say Konitzer reserves the right and duty to take such action in the event that coronavirus overwhelms the county’s health care system or jeopardizes public health.

“While the order has changed, the virus has not,” stated Konitzer. “Personal responsibility and accountability are essential to keep the spread of COVID-19 low.” The guidelines can be found on Oconto County’s website at www.co.oconto.wi.us and include information for bars, restaurants, churches and salons, to name a few. There is also individual guidance for residents which includes frequent hand washing, staying home when sick and wearing a mask in public.

“We are aware that best practices may change over time, and we continue to monitor the situation,” said Konitzer. “We can all do our part to keep Oconto County safe. It’s in our hands, Oconto County.”

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Oconto County’s guidelines include basic recommendations for county residents:

  • Stay home when sick.
  • Mask when in public.
  • Social distance when out maintaining 6 feet between people.
  • Discourage handshaking and hugging.
  • Utilize curbside pickup as much as possible.
  • Do not congregate in groups larger than 10 people without physical distancing between groups.
  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19; if you develop symptoms, stay home and call your health care provider.
  • Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes.

Counties like Fond du LacKewauneeSheboyganWaushara, and Calumet have issued orders outlining reopening guidelines following the State Supreme Court’s decision against Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order. BrownOutagamie, and Winnebago are among a group of counties issuing orders to extend Safer at Home provisions within their communities.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"