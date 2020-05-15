Oconto County releases guidelines to reopen

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Public Health Department has released guidelines to assist businesses, individuals, and event organizers in order to protect the health and safety of the community.

“We appreciate the great sacrifice from Oconto County businesses and residents as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Debra Konitzer, Oconto County Health Officer. “We have full confidence in our businesses and residents that they will implement these guidelines in order to keep their customers and staff safe.”

Oconto County says it is not issuing an order to extend Safer at Home or any other mandated restrictions. However, officials say Konitzer reserves the right and duty to take such action in the event that coronavirus overwhelms the county’s health care system or jeopardizes public health.

“While the order has changed, the virus has not,” stated Konitzer. “Personal responsibility and accountability are essential to keep the spread of COVID-19 low.” The guidelines can be found on Oconto County’s website at www.co.oconto.wi.us and include information for bars, restaurants, churches and salons, to name a few. There is also individual guidance for residents which includes frequent hand washing, staying home when sick and wearing a mask in public.

“We are aware that best practices may change over time, and we continue to monitor the situation,” said Konitzer. “We can all do our part to keep Oconto County safe. It’s in our hands, Oconto County.”

Oconto County’s guidelines include basic recommendations for county residents:

Stay home when sick.

Mask when in public.

Social distance when out maintaining 6 feet between people.

Discourage handshaking and hugging.

Utilize curbside pickup as much as possible.

Do not congregate in groups larger than 10 people without physical distancing between groups.

Wash your hands frequently.

Avoid touching your face.

Monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19; if you develop symptoms, stay home and call your health care provider.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Counties like Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Sheboygan, Waushara, and Calumet have issued orders outlining reopening guidelines following the State Supreme Court’s decision against Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order. Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago are among a group of counties issuing orders to extend Safer at Home provisions within their communities.

