Oconto County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases, officials encourage taking safety precautions to slow spread

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto County officials are encouraging the community to take proper precautions to help slow the spread in the county after the number of positive cases more than doubled during the month of August.

According to the Oconto County Health and Human Services Public Health Division, COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically since late July.

In the first two weeks of July, about 2% of Oconto County’s tests were positive. In the last two weeks of August, about 16% were positive. From August 5 to August 27, Oconto County’s number of positive cases rose from 200 to 405.

Officials say the increase in cases is not due to an increase in testing.

“This means that more people who are being tested are sick. 488 people were tested in the first week of August, and 384 in the last week of August,” the public health department said in a release.

As the cases in Oconto County climb, so are the number of residents hospitalized for COVID-19. From August 13 – 27, the total number of residents hospitalized for COVID-19 doubled from 13 to 27.

“COVID-19 is a health and safety issue. It is not a political issue. It is a public health emergency that impacts all of us regardless of age, gender, race, or political beliefs,” says Debra Konitzer, Oconto County Health Officer. “Our residents are getting sick, some are being hospitalized, and two have died. We anticipate those numbers to increase. The elderly and those with chronic conditions are at higher risk, however, in Oconto County, 1 in 3 of those hospitalized are young and middle-aged adults between the ages of 20-59.”

Konitzer says social distancing is critical in slowing the spread of the virus, especially ahead of the holiday weekend.

“With Labor Day weekend approaching, we strongly urge people to avoid hosting or attending large, crowded events. Keep your gatherings small and outdoors. Wash your hands often, wear a mask and stay home if you’re sick, on isolation or quarantine or waiting for COVID-19 test results,” she says.

While over 88% of Wisconsinites have recovered from COVID-19, according to DHS, a recent CDC report shows that after three weeks, 35% of adults who tested positive for the virus had lingering symptoms.

To slow the spread and protect the health and safety of residents, Oconto County health officials strongly urge the following behaviors:

Stay home when sick.

Follow isolation/quarantine orders by staying home and not going to work, school, and other activities.

Stay home when waiting for test results.

For those who are able, wear a mask when in public.

Avoid gathering and crowding together with people that you don’t live with.

Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds.

“We know that what we are asking people to do is not easy,” Konitzer says. “It’s hard to miss out on get-togethers with family and friends. However, we need everyone’s help to slow the spread. We are at a critical point, and we can all do our part to protect each other.”

Konitzer also pointed out that for the past month, approximately 30%-40% of hospital beds have been available in a seven-county region which includes Oconto County.

“This is yet another reminder of the importance of slowing the spread of COVID-19 as hospitals have limited bed availability and we are not in flu season yet,” Konitzer explains.

For the latest information on coronavirus in Wisconsin, click here.

Latest Stories