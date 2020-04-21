Officials link 7 Wisconsin virus cases to in-person voting

Closings
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s health commissioner says officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through activities related to the April 7 election in Wisconsin.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik says six of the cases involve Milwaukee voters and one is a Milwaukee poll worker. The Journal Sentinel reports Kowalik said Monday officials hope to have additional information on the cases by the end of the week.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Monday there were no signs yet of a surge in cases from the election as some feared.

Voters in Milwaukee stood in long lines, many for several hours, in order to cast their ballots.

