Officials remind Wisconsinites: ‘Making or buying fake COVID-19 vaccine cards is illegal’

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), is reminding the public that any act of creating, distributing, selling, or buying fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards is illegal and punishable under federal law.

“If you have not been vaccinated, do not make your own cards or buy fake cards,” said Inspector General Anthony Baize.

According to the DHS, creating, distributing, selling, or buying fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards and any act of forging COVID-19 vaccination information is illegal and those who engage in that kind of activity are open to being prosecuted under federal law.

“Public and private institutions, including employers, universities, schools, and businesses, need to be able to rely on the legitimacy of COVID-19 vaccine cards. Our office will use all available tools to prosecute individuals who knowingly falsify vaccine cards,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling.

DHS also reminds Wisconsinites to not post vaccine cards on social media as the information could be stolen to commit fraud.

“Legitimate COVID-19 vaccine cards—like the vaccines themselves—are crucial tools to prevent illness and death. People who are foolish or selfish (or both) enough to supply bogus vaccination cards, allowing others to circumvent COVID-19 curtailment efforts, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

If you know or suspect that any health care provider, pharmacy, private business, or Wisconsin resident is creating, distributing, selling, buying or forging COVID-19 vaccination cards in-person or online, you are asked to report it to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Office of Inspector General (877-865-3432 or www.reportfraud.wisconsin.gov(link is external)).