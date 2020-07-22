Ohio governor enacts statewide mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WFRV) – Ohio is the latest Midwest state to require its residents to wear masks when in indoor public spaces.
WFRV affiliate WCMH reports Governor Mike DeWine issued the mandate on Wednesday. The order will go into effect Thursday, July 23, at 6 p.m.
Any Ohio resident over the age of 10 must wear a mask when in indoor spaces that are not private residences and outside when social distancing is not possible.
There are some exemptions, which include,
- People who have a medical reason, a disability, or are trying to communicate with a person who has a disability
- People actively exercising or playing sports
- People speaking at a religious service
- People actively involved in public safety
- People actively eating or drinking
Governor Tim Walz announced a statewide mask mandate for Minnesota on Wednesday as well. In May and early July, Illinois and Michigan saw statewide mask mandates be enacted, respectively. Wisconsin and Iowa are the only Midwest states do not have statewide mandates.
Locally, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Madison, and Racine are the only major cities in Wisconsin to mandate masks. There are some businesses, like Walmart, Target, and Lowe’s also mandating masks.
On Wednesday, the NFL announced fans will be required to wear masks when attending games this season.
