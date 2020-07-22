Ohio governor enacts statewide mask mandate

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor’s Residence in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio’s Republican governor was hailed as prophetic for his decisive steps to shut down schools and stop the state’s presidential primary election early during the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, he’s found navigating a path out of the state’s pandemic shutdown to be a bumpy one. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WFRV) – Ohio is the latest Midwest state to require its residents to wear masks when in indoor public spaces.

WFRV affiliate WCMH reports Governor Mike DeWine issued the mandate on Wednesday. The order will go into effect Thursday, July 23, at 6 p.m.

Any Ohio resident over the age of 10 must wear a mask when in indoor spaces that are not private residences and outside when social distancing is not possible.

There are some exemptions, which include,

People who have a medical reason, a disability, or are trying to communicate with a person who has a disability

People actively exercising or playing sports

People speaking at a religious service

People actively involved in public safety

People actively eating or drinking

Governor Tim Walz announced a statewide mask mandate for Minnesota on Wednesday as well. In May and early July, Illinois and Michigan saw statewide mask mandates be enacted, respectively. Wisconsin and Iowa are the only Midwest states do not have statewide mandates.

Locally, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Madison, and Racine are the only major cities in Wisconsin to mandate masks. There are some businesses, like Walmart, Target, and Lowe’s also mandating masks.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced fans will be required to wear masks when attending games this season.

