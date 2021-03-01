On the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist but received the vaccine elsewhere? Kewaunee Co. Health wants to know

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

(WFRV) – As Wisconsinites continue searching for ways to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Kewaunee County Public Health Department has a request for you.

The department is asking those who were placed on the county’s waiting list but have then gone and gotten the vaccine somewhere else, to let the department know so they can be removed from the waiting list.

At this time, they are going through their waiting list and are finding people who are on the local list no longer need the first dose.

The Department Director, Cindy Kinnard, RN says the vaccination supply is limited so they need to be as accurate as possible.

If you do need to be removed from the list or if you’re eligible to receive the vaccine and would like to be placed on the list, you can call (920) 388-7160 or submit a request through, www.kewauneeco.org on the Public Health page and click Contact Us.

