LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

On the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist but received the vaccine elsewhere? Kewaunee Co. Health wants to know

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

(WFRV) – As Wisconsinites continue searching for ways to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Kewaunee County Public Health Department has a request for you.

The department is asking those who were placed on the county’s waiting list but have then gone and gotten the vaccine somewhere else, to let the department know so they can be removed from the waiting list.

At this time, they are going through their waiting list and are finding people who are on the local list no longer need the first dose.

The Department Director, Cindy Kinnard, RN says the vaccination supply is limited so they need to be as accurate as possible.

If you do need to be removed from the list or if you’re eligible to receive the vaccine and would like to be placed on the list, you can call (920) 388-7160 or submit a request through, www.kewauneeco.org on the Public Health page and click Contact Us.

You can also stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 information throughout Wisconsin through the Local 5 coronavirus page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sports Xtra: UW-Oshkosh's Fischer talks regular season, WIAC tournament

Gamblers drop weekend finale to Des Moines

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Recapping boys basketball sectionals, state brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls State Basketball Recap

Xavier, Wrightstown, Lourdes Academy & NEW Lutheran punch tickets to state