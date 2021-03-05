One million Wisconsinites have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Gov. Tony Evers announced a COVID-19 vaccine milestone.

The DHS says that over 1,000,000 Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 500,000 have completed the vaccine series.

It’s been great to hear stories from across our state of nurses and doctors, parents and grandparents, teachers and caregivers, filled with excitement as they get their shots,” says Gov. Evers.

Wisconsin ranked among the top in the nation and first in the Upper Midwest for number of doses administered per 100,000 people, and third nationally in percentage of doses administered, according to the DHS. 

Additionally, over 1 in 4 Wisconsinites age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated and nearly 3 in 5 have received their first dose.

“Having one million Wisconsinites with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is a good sign that our vaccination program is working,” says DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

For information to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit the COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Manitowoc Lincoln, De Pere opens spring volleyball season with wins

Xavier uses speed and tenacity to get advantage at boys state basketball tournament

Wrightstown boys ready for first state trip

Family Ties: Close knit Lourdes Academy Knights eye state title

UW-Oshkosh men advance in high scoring affair

Sports Xtra: UW-Oshkosh's Fischer talks regular season, WIAC tournament