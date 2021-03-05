One million Wisconsinites have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Gov. Tony Evers announced a COVID-19 vaccine milestone.

The DHS says that over 1,000,000 Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 500,000 have completed the vaccine series.

It’s been great to hear stories from across our state of nurses and doctors, parents and grandparents, teachers and caregivers, filled with excitement as they get their shots,” says Gov. Evers.

Wisconsin ranked among the top in the nation and first in the Upper Midwest for number of doses administered per 100,000 people, and third nationally in percentage of doses administered, according to the DHS.

Additionally, over 1 in 4 Wisconsinites age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated and nearly 3 in 5 have received their first dose.

“Having one million Wisconsinites with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is a good sign that our vaccination program is working,” says DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

For information to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit the COVID-19 vaccine webpage.