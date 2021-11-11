One N.E. WI county dips to high COVID-19 case activity levels, Delta cases surpass 13k

THURSDAY 11/11/2021 1:55 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 820,173 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 8,700 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,751 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 77 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 13,458 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 305 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

DHS officials are resolving issues and will not be able to update vaccination data at this time.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 820,173 816,427 (+3,626) Received one dose of vaccine (0%) 3,380,531 (58.1%) Fully vaccinated (0%) 3,210,654 (55.1%) COVID-19 deaths 8,700 8,688 (+12) Ever hospitalized 43,823 43,669 (+154) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 962 patients. Of those, 265 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 27.4% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 6,530,794 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin since Nov. 5.

As of Wednesday, November 10, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 8 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 62 are in very high levels, two counties are in high levels, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing growth in critically high case activity levels.

One Northeast Wisconsin county is seeing no significant change in critically high levels – Marinette County.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in critically high case activity levels, no counties are seeing a decline in cases.

Five Northeast Wisconsin counties – Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Waupaca, and Winnebago County – are seeing growth in very high case activity levels.

Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing no significant change in very high case activity levels – Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Oconto, Shawano, and Waushara County.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in very high case activity levels.

Menominee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county showing no significant change in high COVID-19 activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing medium or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.