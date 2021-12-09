One N.E. WI county drops to high COVID-19 activity levels, nearly 4k new cases

THURSDAY 12/9/2021 2:00 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 905,850 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 9,298 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,742 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 77 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 18,706 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 306 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 905,850 901,727 (+3,987) Received one dose of vaccine 3,452,344 (59.3%) 3,449,220 (59.2%) Fully vaccinated 3,280,807 (56.3%) 3,278,460 (56.3%) COVID-19 deaths 9,298 9,237 (+61) Ever hospitalized 47,821 47,589 (+232) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

COVID-19 data was delayed for a few days due to an upgrade of the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS), reports DHS officials.

“The update required some downtime for the system that has resulted in a backlog of processing records. As we continue to work through this backlog, the data reported on our COVID-19 data pages may appear lower than expected for the next few days. For a more accurate representation of COVID-19 in Wisconsin over the course of this upgrade, we recommend looking at the 7-day rolling averages,” read the DHS website on Dec. 8, 2021.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,503 patients. Of those, 402 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 25.6% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 7,926,050 vaccines and 1,224,201 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, December 8, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 19 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 52 are in very high levels, one is showing high levels, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

Brown and Winnebago County are Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing growth in critically high case activity levels.

Of critically high counties in Northeast Wisconsin, Kewaunee and Outagamie County are seeing no significant change.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in critically high case activity levels.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties in very high case activity levels, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, and Marinette County are seeing growth.

Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing no significant change in very high case activity levels are Calumet, Door, Green Lake, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara County.

Zero Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in very high case activity levels.

Menominee County is the only county in Wisconsin that is seeing no significant change in high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing medium or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.