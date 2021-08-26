One N.E. WI county grows in very high COVID-19 activity levels, known Delta variant cases surpass 2.2k

THURSDAY 8/26/2021 1:56 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 653,362 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,570 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,624 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 67 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 2,276 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 345 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 653,362 651,338 (+2,043) Received one dose of vaccine 3,156,625 (54.2%) 3,149,820 (54.1%) Fully vaccinated 2,969,729 (51.0%) 2,963,792 (50.9%) COVID-19 deaths 7,570 7,558 Ever hospitalized 35,358 35,230 (+128) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 755 patients. Of those, 228 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 30.3% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 6,051,448 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, August 25, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 34 are experiencing very high COVID-19 case activity levels, 38 are experiencing high, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

There is one Northeast Wisconsin county growing in very high case activity levels – Green Lake County.

Nine Northeast Wisconsin counties – Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Winnebago County – are showing no significant change in very high COVID-19 case activity levels

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing high case activity levels, Manitowoc and Waushara County are growing.

Door, Fond du Lac, and Waupaca are counties in Northeast Wisconsin experiencing no significant change in high coronavirus activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing shrinking case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing medium or low case activity levels.