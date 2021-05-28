One N.E. WI county shows growing high case activity levels, more than 2k COVID-19 variant found

FRIDAY 5/28/2021, 1:59 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 609,787 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,053 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 2,661 known cases of B.1.1.7, 50 cases of B.1.351, 623 cases of B.1.427/B.1.429 variants, and 181 cases of the P.1 variant.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 609,787 609,561 (+222) Received one dose of vaccine 2,766,155 (47.5%) 2,758,291 (47.4%) Fully vaccinated 2,427,513 (41.7%) 2,416,757 (41.5%) COVID-19 deaths 7,053 (1.1%) 7,040 (+4 new) NOTE: The number deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day.

The Wisconsin DHS is no longer reporting the number of patients ever hospitalized, active, and recovered COVID-19 cases.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 256 patients. Of those, 78 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 33.3% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of May 25, DHS is reporting a total of 5,328,515 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 5,129,226 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Unable to view graphs below? Click here.

As of Wednesday, May 26, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 57 are experiencing a high COVID-19 case activity level, 14 are experiencing a medium COVID-19 case activity level, and one county is experiencing a low COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, Waushara County is reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Calumet, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, Shawano, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Fond du Lac County is reporting a shrinking high case activity level.

The Northeast Wisconsin county experiencing no change in medium case activity is Waupaca County.

Door and Oconto County are the Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in medium case activity levels.

Menominee is the only Northeast Wisconsin county experiencing low case activity levels with no significant change.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.