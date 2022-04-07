THURSDAY 4/7/2022 1:52 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,395,695 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 12,820 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, the state’s Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting 27,585 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 11,648 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 1,395,695 1,395,166 (+524) Received one dose of vaccine 3,742,428 (64.2%) 3,741,972 (64.2%) Fully vaccinated 3,546,438 (60.8%) 3,545,794 (60.8%) COVID-19 deaths 12,820 12,815 (+5) Ever hospitalized 59,792 59,789 (+3) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, that the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 163 patients. Of those, 28 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 16.6% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports that 9,403,663 vaccines and 1,979,311 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of April 7.

As of Wednesday, April 6, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, no counties are experiencing critically high or very high COVID-19 case activity levels, 56 show high levels, 16 counties are in medium, and no counties are in the low range.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing critically high or very high COVID-19 case activity levels.

Brown County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county in the high range showing growth in case activity levels.

Counties in Northeast Wisconsin in the high range showing no significant change in case activity levels are Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Waushara, and Winnebago County.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties in the high range are showing shrinking case activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties in the medium range are showing growth in case activity levels.

Counties in Northeast Wisconsin in the medium range showing no significant change in case activity levels are Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, and Waupaca County.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing low COVID-19 case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.