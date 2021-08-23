One vaccine for $100: Gov. Evers announces vaccine reward program for Wisconsinites

FILE – In this April 8, 2021, file photo, registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. Researchers and health officials have been monitoring the real-world performance of the COVID-19 vaccines to see how long protection lasts among vaccinated people. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(WFRV) – In an attempt to get more Wisconsinites vaccinated, Gov. Tony Evers announced a $100 COVID-19 vaccine reward program.

According to officials, any Wisconsin residents who get their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine from a Wisconsin provider will get a $100 Visa gift card. In order to be eligible for the $100, the vaccine must be administered between August 20 and September 6.

Any Wisconsinite aged 12 and older is eligible.

“As our kids start returning back to school, and with the Delta variant spreading rapidly across the state, we all need to step up and stop the spread, and our COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to do just that,” said Gov. Evers.

To get the $100 Visa gift card, Wisconsin residents will need to fill out a form on the appropriately named website ‘100.wisocnsin.gov‘. The gift cards will be then be mailed out and could take up to six weeks to get mailed.

“COVID-19 is continuing to spread and mutate into highly transmissible variants like the Delta variant. Fortunately, the science and data are showing us that we can protect ourselves and our loved ones by getting vaccinated,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

Officials say that the reward program is part of the ongoing effort to stop the spread of the Delta variant.