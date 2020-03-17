Oneida Casino announces two-week closure due to coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Oneida Casino will be temporarily closed beginning on Saturday, March 21 at 11:59 p.m.

According to Oneida Casino, the closure is scheduled to last two weeks, but is subject to change. Casino employees will continue to be paid during the closure.

“We appreciate the patience and dedication of our workforce and casino management. Oneida Casino is confident these actions will be in the best interest to protect our employees and the community.”

Casinos across the nation, including in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, are also closing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

