GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Oneida Casino will be temporarily closed beginning on Saturday, March 21 at 11:59 p.m.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
According to Oneida Casino, the closure is scheduled to last two weeks, but is subject to change. Casino employees will continue to be paid during the closure.
“We appreciate the patience and dedication of our workforce and casino management. Oneida Casino is confident these actions will be in the best interest to protect our employees and the community.”
Casinos across the nation, including in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, are also closing due to the coronavirus outbreak.
For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:
- Local 5 Coronavirus Coverage
- THE LATEST: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin
- Do I have coronavirus? Green Bay health experts talk symptoms
- Local business owners, are you still open during the coronavirus outbreak?
LATEST STORIES
- Oneida Casino announces two-week closure due to coronavirus
- Ashwaubenon postpones, cancels events due to coronavirus
- Bath & Body Works to temporarily close all stores to prevent coronavirus spread
- Manitowoc Public Library offering curbside pickup during temporary closure
- Neenah school district offering free lunches to anyone 18 and under, preparing for drop-offs