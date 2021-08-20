Oneida, Menominee tribes offer $500 vaccination incentive

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in northeastern Wisconsin will put cash in the pockets of its members and employees to get a coronavirus vaccination.

Both the Oneida and Menominee tribes are offering a $500 incentive for vaccinations. That includes those who have already been inoculated.

For the Menominee Nation, members age 12 and older as well as tribal employees who are fully vaccinated on or before Oct. 31 are eligible to receive the incentive.

Oneida tribal members and employees have until Sept. 30 to show proof of their vaccination to receive the $500.

Oneida and Menominee tribes aren’t the only ones thinking of clever ways to encourage vaccinations. JBS Green Bay rewarded those who got vaccinated at its August 18 vaccine clinic a variety of free and delicious meat with one lucky individual receiving a year’s supply of meat.

Meijer stores also announced in early August they are offering college students a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination series at their pharmacy. This deal lasts until September 30.