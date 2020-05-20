Oneida Nation adopts amendment allowing non-essential businesses to reopen

ONEIDA RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Oneida Nation has adopted a new ‘Open for Business’ amendment allowing non-essential businesses to open consistent with reopening guidelines outlined by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

In a Wednesday release, the Oneida Nation reiterated that, as a sovereign government, it has an active Safer at Home declaration in effect. Officials say the Nation remains committed to issuing proper amendments as conditions change to meet the fast-changing needs of its community, customers, and employees.

Chairman Tehassi Hill noted, “In January, we made the decision to cancel two large governmental

meetings where we usually have more than 1,500 members in attendance. We had to act

prudently and quickly to slow the spread as soon as we were able to, which also included closure

of non-essential businesses. The Nation recognizes WI Economic Development Corporation’s

(WEDC) technical expertise in providing safe reopening guidelines for businesses and we are

confident in business owners’ commitment to put measures in place that are equal to or greater

than those set forth by WEDC.”

Under the reopen guidelines, nonessential business operations may resume within the Oneida Nation Reservation after complying with the WEDC reopen guidelines and submitting an attestation to the Nation’s Public Health Officer for approval. According to the release, by following the guidelines, businesses will implement necessary cleaning, sanitizing, handwashing stations, and social distancing requirements customized to their specific industry.

Businesses which have received Oneida Nation’s Public Health Officer approval may reopen no earlier than 8:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020.

For information, contact the COVID-19 Call Center at (920) 869-4481 or the Oneida Nation’s Public Health Officer at mmyers@oneidanation.org.

