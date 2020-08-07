Oneida Nation again extends Public Health State of Emergency Declaration

ONEIDA RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Oneida Nation is extending its Public Health State of Emergency Declaration into September.

According to a Friday release:

“The Oneida community continues to do what’s necessary to protect our family, friends, and neighbors but it’s clear, our work isn’t done. We must continue socially responsible actions that protect our community.”

There are currently 80 confirmed cases of coronavirus within Oneida Nation.

“We will continue to see an increase in COVID-19 cases within our jurisdiction. We must work to flatten the curve by continuing to practice social distancing, wearing masks, and personal hygiene practices.”

Oneida Nation enacted a mask mandate in late July just days before Governor Tony Evers enacted a statewide mask mandate.

“We have again extended our Public Health State of Emergency,” says Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill. “The number of positive test results in our jurisdiction is slowly increasing and we must continue our efforts to keep our community and neighbors safe. We will also continue monitoring the alarming amount of positive tests we are seeing at the state and national levels.”

The Emergency Declaration will be in effect until September 11, 2020.

Oneida Nation first declared a State of Public Health Emergency in March.

