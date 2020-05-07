Oneida Nation extends Public Health State of Emergency Declaration into June

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Oneida Nation has extended its Public Health State of Emergency Declaration to June 11. The order includes extending the Nation’s Updated Safer at Home Declaration through the same date.

According to a release, “The Oneida community is contributing greatly to flattening the curve and the Oneida Business Committee is extremely proud of our community and how we have worked together to keep our citizens healthy and safe.”

Oneida Nation health officials say there are currently 14 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus.

Chairman Tehassi Hill says, “We are extending our Public Health State of Emergency Declaration and, in turn, our Updated Safer at Home Declaration to continue protecting the health of our community members. We still need to make decisions on when it is prudent to lift restrictions in a very calculated manner. We review our statistics daily and have increased our testing abilities. As such, we also anticipate the number of positive cases to increase – this is expected. We know our citizens have been patient and respectful of the restrictions of the Updated Safer at Home Declaration and we are grateful for the community’s continued cooperation.”

In early March, the Oneida Nation declared a State of Public Health Emergency. A few days later, Oneida Nation Casino announced a temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. In early April, nearly 2,000 Oneida Nation employees were laid off or furloughed.

