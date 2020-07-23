Oneida Nation issues mask requirement, effective July 27

ONEIDA NATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, July 27, Oneida Nation citizens will be required to wear face coverings when in public places, aligning with the City of Green Bay’s mask mandate.

The Oneida Nation Public Health Officer issued the order Wednesday, July 22. Between July 7 and July 21, the number of coronavirus cases for Oneida Nation Health Department’s jurisdiction increased from 50 to 71, “indicating the virus is continuing to spread throughout the community,” according to a release.

The mask mandate requires everyone over the age of 5-years-old who is present on the Oneida Nation Reservation must wear a face covering when coming into contact with anyone who is not a household member. Oneida Nation officials say this a mask is required in indoor areas open to the public, while driving or riding Tribal transportation or a qualifying vehicle, in public, or at a mass gathering indoors or outdoors, unless exempted under this section.

“In order to protect, preserve and promote the general health, safety and welfare of the community, it is necessary to take this step” says Michelle Myers.

Oneida Nation officials say wearing a mask, along with regular handwashing, use of cough etiquette, and practicing good hygiene are effective ways to reduce COVID-19 transmission within the community.

Green Bay is the only other municipality in Northeast Wisconsin to have a widespread mask mandate. Milwaukee and Madison also have citywide mask requirements.

For more information about this masking order, you can contact Community Health Services at 920-869-4040.

