ONEIDA NATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Effective immediately Oneida Nation will no longer require residents to wear face-coverings while in indoor spaces located on the reservation.

According to officials, the Public Health Order was lifted after Brown and Outagamie counties were identified as having ‘low’ COVID-19 community levels.

Officials note that the rescinding of the order does not affect the ability of the Nation’s Government, Departments, and Divisions from implementing orders specific to their operations.

This means some buildings will continue with the mitigation strategies such as screenings, masking, social distancing.

Businesses are also told that they may also opt to keep mitigation strategies in place.