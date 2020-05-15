1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Oneida Nation maintains Safer at Home order through June 11

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA NATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Oneida Nation confirms that its Safer at Home declaration will continue to be in effect until June 11.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Oneida Nation officials announced on Friday that they have not changed its Safer at Home Declaration and the businesses identified under the declaration should remain closed.

They add that businesses like Thornberry Creek at Oneida have been authorized to open under safe business practices that have been reviewed by the Nation’s Public Health Officer that meet and exceed current recommended practices.

The Oneida Casino has also been reported to meet the criteria for reopening under the Nation’s Safer at Home Declaration.

Both Thornberry Creek and Oneida Casino are said to have posted their safe reopening plans on their website and available for their customers to view.

Oneida Nation is reminding residents that should the conditions sufficiently change to allow a re-opening sooner, and in a safe way, the Nation will do so under the advisement of appropriate Public Health Officials.

Oneida Nation officials state, “The Oneida Nation continues to move forward with a good heart, a good mind, and a strong fire.”

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"