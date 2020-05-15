Oneida Nation maintains Safer at Home order through June 11

ONEIDA NATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Oneida Nation confirms that its Safer at Home declaration will continue to be in effect until June 11.

Oneida Nation officials announced on Friday that they have not changed its Safer at Home Declaration and the businesses identified under the declaration should remain closed.

They add that businesses like Thornberry Creek at Oneida have been authorized to open under safe business practices that have been reviewed by the Nation’s Public Health Officer that meet and exceed current recommended practices.

The Oneida Casino has also been reported to meet the criteria for reopening under the Nation’s Safer at Home Declaration.

Both Thornberry Creek and Oneida Casino are said to have posted their safe reopening plans on their website and available for their customers to view.

Oneida Nation is reminding residents that should the conditions sufficiently change to allow a re-opening sooner, and in a safe way, the Nation will do so under the advisement of appropriate Public Health Officials.

Oneida Nation officials state, “The Oneida Nation continues to move forward with a good heart, a good mind, and a strong fire.”

